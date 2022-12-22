Port Macquarie News

Your guide to what services are open or closed across the Mid North Coast over the Christmas holidays

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Services across the Mid North Coast will be affected by the Christmas holidays. Picture, Pexels

Your guide to service closures across the Mid North Coast over the Christmas holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.