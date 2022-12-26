Port Macquarie resident Felicity Fough says 2022 has been a tough year for so many but is hopeful 2023 will be better.
Ms Fough is the co-founder of Share the LOVE Project; a group which aims to connect people in need with essential items, such as clothing and toiletries.
Ms Fough started the project with her mum Vicki Crawley in early January and they've witnessed an increase in demand.
"We have found throughout the course of the year, or really the last few years, we've been seeing locally there are more and more people (accessing support services)," she said.
Issues including rising interest rates and the housing crisis have contributed to an increased amount of people who require help.
"If we're able to alleviate a little bit of stress for someone then that's a job well done," she said.
Ms Fough and her mum Vicki were at the Port Anglican Soup Kitchen for its Christmas event on Wednesday, December 14 to hand out donated clothes, toiletries and special Christmas baking packs.
They attend the kitchen once a month where they can help support about 80 to 100 people.
Ms Fough is working towards the completion of her university degree in social work.
She said homelessness is a passion of hers to address.
"It breaks my heart when I see someone going without something," she said.
Ms Fough said people in need are often the most compassionate and generous human beings.
Attendees help set up and pack away the items from Share the LOVE at the soup kitchen.
"They are just beautiful," Ms Fough said.
"It's definitely not a one-way street."
Ms Fough moved to Port Macquarie from Brisbane to be closer to her family about five years ago.
She was attracted to the slower-paced lifestyle on offer in the town.
"I love it here (Port Macquarie)," she said.
"It's probably the best thing I could've done for myself."
Ms Fough said it's their goal for Share the LOVE Project to become a registered charity.
The project is personally funded by Ms Fough and her family.
The rely on fundraising and donations from residents to ensure it can operate.
Ms Fough said it's been humbling to receive the community's support for donated items.
Some people choose to donate money and ask that it goes towards the purchase of certain items, such as toiletries.
"It's very much a love project for everyone involved," she said.
If you or someone you know needs crisis support, reach out to Lifeline 24/7 by calling 13 11 14, texting 0477 131 114, or visiting www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.