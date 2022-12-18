The search for a missing dog is over following a multi-vehicle crash near Heron's Creek.
Police say a driver in her 30s travelling south appeared to have lost control of a vehicle and trailer while attempting to overtake a heavy vehicle.
The car and trailer then collided with a northbound vehicle.
Police, NSW Ambulance and Laurieton Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene around 7:35am with only the woman in her 30s needing ambulance treatment after sustaining an ankle injury.
Fire and Rescue crews also retrieved three of four dogs from the wreckage.
Two Staffordshire Bull Terriers and a Pomeranian rescued at the scene have been taken to a local veterinarian for a check-up and temporary shelter.
The fourth dog ran from the scene with Fire and Rescue using thermal imaging equipment to try local the canine.
The fourth dog has since been found safe and well.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital and has since been discharged.
Mid North Coast Police Inspector Stuart Campbell emphasised the importance of staying safe this holiday season.
"With the increased flow of traffic over the holidays, we are asking drivers to be cautious and drive to the road conditions," he said.
Following the crash, all northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway were closed this morning but have since been reopened.
Traffic was being diverted via Ocean Drive and Houston Mitchell Drive but has since been able to return to the Pacific Highway.
Travellers are recommended to take care.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.