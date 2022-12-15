GEOFF Kelly from Port Macquarie is the new chairman of Group Three Rugby League.
Mr Kelly was unopposed at the group's annual meeting at Wingham Services Club on Thursday, December 15.
Mr Kelly replaces Wayne Bridge from Wingham, who stood down after a 15 year tenure. It had been expected that Warren Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry would take on the chairman's position. Mr Blissett is also president of the Group Three Junior Rugby League.
"Warren wasn't too keen and Geoff was happy to do it,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
"He'll do a good job."
Mr Kelly is the first official from the Hastings to be elected Group Three chairman. He has had a long association with the Port City club and was previously a vice president with Group Three.
There is one newcomer to the board of directors, with former Taree City president Michael Clarke elected.
"I stepped aside from footy this year, so it'll be good to get back into it,'' Mr Clarke said.
Mr Drury remains chief executive with Warren Blissett senior vice president and Jarrod Woodhouse from Taree junior vice president. Board members are Ian Andrews (Taree), Michael Clarke (Burrell Creek), Geoff Kerr (Wingham), Elly Markezic (Wauchope).
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
