A prime residential property at Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie has been snapped up by a buyer for a record-breaking $5.3 million.
The five-bedroom property is located at the end of Matthew Flinders Drive on a land size of 7702 square metres, which backs directly onto Lighthouse Beach.
"You go straight up onto the dunes and you're actually on the beach," the real estate agent in charge of the sale, Kevin Debreceny said.
"Nothing like that exists on the Mid North Coast that I can find.
"There's certainly been no sales like that."
Real Estate View CEO Toby Balazs said the sale is a new house record for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council area, according to CoreLogic data.
A five bedroom, five bathroom and three car space property at Daintree Lane sold for $3.45 million in September. That was the second highest house sale on record in Port Macquarie, according to CoreLogic data.
The PropTrack Regional Australia 2022 Report shows some price growth in regional New South Wales has softened from the strong levels seen throughout the pandemic, as demand has declined.
Speaking about the Lighthouse Beach property, Mr Balazs said setting a new price record for the area shows unique and rarely-offered properties will still attract outstanding results in any market.
"Whilst there have been a number of challenges facing the property industry of late, including both regional and metro markets, it's not surprising that a property of this quality could set a new benchmark for the area."
Mr Debreceny has been a real estate agent on the Mid North Coast region for decades.
He only found one NSW property, situated near the Queensland border which had similar characteristics to the one at Lighthouse Beach.
That property sold for about $11 million.
When Mr Debreceny started working in real estate, he worked for Roger Dulhunty, who made a significant contribution to the development of Port Macquarie.
Coincidentally, Mr Dulhunty also built the Lighthouse Beach property.
The Lighthouse Beach property initially went on the market as part of an Expression of Interest Campaign, which was launched on December 6, 2021.
The campaign attracted 283 interested buyers to the sale of the property. Some parties were developers, while others sought a home to live in.
It was sold to its new owners, who come from Sydney, via a private treaty sale.
The property is located within R3 zoning for medium density residential.
Mr Debreceny said the new owners bought the property as a long term investment, for its private position, and its proximity to the beach and golf course.
"The person who bought it had envisioned it to be a home for themselves,"
"There are no plans in the immediate short term to develop it."
The property was first sold in 2006 for $1.8 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.