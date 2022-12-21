Hard-working volunteers are ready to serve up Christmas Day breakfast with a smile.
The Big Red Bus will be set up at the grounds of the Port Macquarie Adventist Church on Sunday, December 25.
People are invited to come along and enjoy the free breakfast from 8am until 10.30am.
Volunteers will be dishing out pancakes, hot and cold drinks, cereal and fruit to attendees.
Jenelle Rosendahl and her husband Ian have been part of the mammoth volunteer effort for years.
They are expecting to feed around 300 people in 2022.
Mrs Rosendahl said it was wonderful the team had been inundated with enquiries from people who want to volunteer.
"It doesn't happen without them, that's for sure," she said.
About 50 volunteers will help out on Sunday, December 25.
George Smith is one of the volunteers who has been part of the Christmas event for nearly a decade.
He enjoys having a chat to people who come along for the morning.
Mr Smith said some people travel from interstate, while others are local.
Mrs Rosendahl said Christmas Day is a special time when everyone can come together.
"No one should be alone," she said.
Volunteers can provide lifts for people who require transport to the event on Sunday, December 25.
To arrange transport, please call 0438 820 461.
The Big Red Bus is a 1961 Leyland Atlantean double-decker built in England, and operates from Port Macquarie.
The event on Sunday, December 25 is funded by donations from the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.