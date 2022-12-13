An exodus of referees across the board in recent years has forced Football Mid North Coast to think outside the square ahead of the 2023 season.
General manager Bruce Potter has put the call out for any football lovers - from club stalwarts to teenagers looking for some pocket money - to become a fourth official.
Outside of professional level and in semi-finals and grand finals, fourth officials have not been used in any other zone around the country.
Potter hopes FMNC can blaze a trail where refereeing can become a trendy past-time.
"The people we're looking for are people with a love for - and interest in - the game and a basic understanding of the rules," Potter said.
"We'll offer a training course where they'll become part of the refereeing team and the idea is where we appoint a referee, we'll also appoint a fourth official."
The fourth official's job will be to take up a position on the sideline where they can be another set of eyes and ears to help support their on-field counterparts.
They will also have the authority to call the referee over if they see or hear anything over the top from the bench or in the crowd.
"They're there as part of the support structure to safeguard the interests of our referees and make the situation better for them," Potter said.
"We'll get a 14 or 15 year old kid who will put their hand up to earn a bit of extra pocket money and it's a great part-time job, but the downside is the conduct of people on the sideline.
"It can be difficult for a lot of kids who don't have a lot of life experience on how to handle it."
FMNC hope to register a pool of up to 40 fourth officials by the start of the 2023 season and they won't make decisions regarding on-field play.
"They won't affect the game; they're there purely to support the match officials and make a better environment for our match officials," said Mr Potter.
"They're paid positions so if there is somebody who can no longer run, they will be perfect as a fourth official to assist our referees, because without officials you don't have a game."
The proposal has the backing of all clubs.
