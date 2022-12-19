Colt Prosser hasn't had a runner in the Woop Woop Cup for the last couple of years.
The Wauchope trainer will return to his home track on Boxing Day (December 26) when the annual race meeting again takes centre stage.
He admitted training race winners was never an easy assignment and the 1800-metre distance is sure to provide a challenge.
Prosser has claimed a number of wins at the Wauchope Jockey Club, but has sat out the last three years and says any race win is special.
"The first one (win) is always great, but it's always a challenge to try and win any race," he said.
"There are no easy races these days and it's over 1800 metres so you've got to have a horse with the stamina. It's one of those good races to try and knock off for the year."
Prosser will be busy on race day where he expects to have a runner in nearly - if not all - the races.
"Boxing Day is a really good day to be at home and we always get a nice crowd there so it's always nice to win a couple of races at home, especially a Woop Woop Cup," he said.
Wauchope race day looks a bit different to those at other racecourses around the Mid North Coast with suits and ties normally replaced by shorts and thongs.
It's what sets the picnic-type day out from the rest.
"Some people go there and don't even see a horse all day," Prosser said.
"It's a shorts and thongs day... a day out in the sun and everyone seems to really enjoy it."
A crowd of a few thousand people are expected to roll through the gates to celebrate the festive season.
"It's one of those days where a lot of families come out because a lot of people come home for Christmas and everyone's there to have a really good day," Prosser said.
"There are not many picnic-type race meetings around the coast these days."
The race has a proud history that stretches back for almost half a century at Wauchope.
"We don't get many opportunities to train winners at home; we only get a couple of meetings a year so fingers crossed we get some decent weather," Prosser said.
