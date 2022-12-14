Port Macquarie News

Charles Sturt University graduate Peter Smith earns University Medal and dream space career

By Newsroom
December 15 2022 - 9:00am
Charles Sturt University graduate Peter Smith has received the University Medal to recognise his outstanding academic achievements. Picture supplied by Charles Sturt University.

The dedication and hard work of a Port Macquarie Charles Sturt University computing graduate has earned him a University Medal and a new career in space research.

