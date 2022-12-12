Port Macquarie News
Free
Photos

Map and photos: use the Port News tracker to discover the Hastings' must-see Christmas lights

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:15pm, first published December 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port News readers are in for a treat. We put the call out for people to add their Christmas lights to our tracker for a chance to win $500 and other prizes, and homeowners and business were quick to respond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.