Port News readers are in for a treat. We put the call out for people to add their Christmas lights to our tracker for a chance to win $500 and other prizes, and homeowners and business were quick to respond.
Those lights are now being added to the interactive map above, to help you plan a night of discovery with the kids (and big kids.)
Just click the festive icons to see the address and a reader-supplied photo.
You can zoom in and out and move the map around the Port Macquarie and Wauchope area.
You can also upload your own decorations for a chance to win $500 from Team Plews at Elders Port Macquarie.
Entrants will also go in the draw for local business vouchers.
To enter, follow this link: Light 'em up: here's how to enter our Christmas lights competition.
The map and our Christmas Lights gallery will be updated daily.
Happy tracking!
