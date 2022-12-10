Mike Parsons has been elected chairman of the Northern NSW Football board following an extraordinary general meeting on December 9.
Parsons is positive about the opportunities presented by a change in leadership at the member federation.
"We wish to thank the members of Northern NSW Football for their vote of confidence," he said.
The new Northern NSW Football Board will come together shortly to commence planning for season 2023, future structure and direction of football within northern NSW.
"At this stage it is business as usual; we have excellent staff within Northern NSW Football and much of the planning for 2023 is complete," Parsons said.
The new board, made up of Mark Trenter (deputy chair), Lisa Evans, Lauren Edwards, Paul Sandilands and David Willoughby have indicated their intentions to work with the football community.
They wish to prioritise grassroots football, a dynamic National Premier League in NNSW and reassess development pathways.
The opportunity to harness football's renewed popularity following the FIFA World Cup is not lost on Parsons.
"The Socceroos have shown Australia is a genuine football nation and we plan to use this excitement to get more people playing our game," he said.
There is much for our football community to be excited about going into 2023. We are prioritising grassroots football development and I'm confident we can get more people from juniors through to seniors at a local club next year."
