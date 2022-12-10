Port Macquarie News

Mike Parsons elected as chairman of Northern NSW Football board

By Newsroom
Updated December 11 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Parsons is the new chairman of NNSW Football. File picture by Matt Attard

Mike Parsons has been elected chairman of the Northern NSW Football board following an extraordinary general meeting on December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.