Port Macquarie police issue appeal for missing 63-year-old man, Peter Colver

Updated December 11 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:14am
Peter Colver travelled from Sydney to Wauchope on a train on Saturday (December 3) and may still be in that area.

Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing 63-year-old man.

