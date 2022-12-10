Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing 63-year-old man.
Peter Colver lives in the Port Macquarie area but is believed to have travelled to Wauchope from Sydney on the train on Saturday, December 3.
When relatives could not locate or contact him after attending his home on Hill Street, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concern for his welfare due to a number of medical conditions that require regular treatment.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of solid build, with grey hair. He walks with a shuffle and is known to wear loose tracksuit pants.
Police believe he may still be in the Wauchope area. He is known to frequent train stations.
Anyone who may have seen Peter is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station on (02) 6561 6199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Please note that police are working on obtaining a more recent photo of Peter Colver. The story will be updated when available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.