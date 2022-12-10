Port Macquarie News

Missing 63-year-old Port Macquarie man, Peter Colver, has been found

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:00am, first published December 11 2022 - 8:14am
Missing 63-year-old Port Macquarie man, Peter Colver, has been found. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Update:

