Summer in Australia means spending more time outside thanks to daylight savings, backyard barbeques, alfresco entertaining, and family gatherings.



Consider completing a few DIY projects that are both cost-effective and add dimension and functionality to your outdoor space.



"There are lots of great and simple projects that can be done in the backyard that will complement the home and spruce up the outdoors, ready for summer.



"It's a great way to get the whole family involved and enjoy our beautiful climate," says landscape expert and Adbri Masonry brand ambassador, Jason Hodges.

The Outdoor Shower

An outdoor shower is a great alternative to cooling off without a pool during those scorching Aussie heat waves.



It is important to consider the plumbing points, screening for privacy and a sustainable water management system.



Opt for Adbri Masonry's Ecotrihex Permeable Pavers which are specially designed to allow water to permeate through the surface into the layers below where water can be harvested or redirected.



Surface water runoff is minimised and the need for additional surface drainage is reduced.

Outdoor Pizza Oven

The Aussie love affair with the great outdoors means we can create an outdoor kitchen that is both enjoyable and practical. The perfect pizza oven is made easy with Adbri Masonry's Versaloc®.



They provide a genuine DIY solution to creating functional, individualised outdoor kitchens for any backyard.

"The beauty of these blocks is, with no glue or mortar required to keep them in place, you aren't stuck to one location. Another great advantage, you can paint, render, or even clad the blocks to match the look of your outdoor entertaining area," says Jason.

Built-in Furniture

Built-in furniture will add structure, dimension and aesthetics to the backyard and you can easily construct custom, freestanding walls that double as seats.

