Missing fifteen-year-old Port Macquarie girl Laine Tougher found safe and well

By Newsroom
Updated December 10 2022 - 11:57am, first published December 8 2022 - 3:30pm
Laine Tougher was last seen at Morrish Street in Port Macquarie. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Update

