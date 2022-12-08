Update
The fifteen-year-old girl reported missing from Port Macquarie on Thursday afternoon (December 8) has been found safe and well.
Mid North Coast police confirmed that Laine Tougher was found at an address in Kempsey and thanked the community for their help after appealing for assistance.
Earlier
Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing fifteen-year-old girl.
Laine Tougher was last seen at Morrish Street in Port Macquarie, about 6.30am on Monday, December 5.
When she was unable to be contacted by family and friends, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Laine's welfare as she lives with a number of medical conditions that require medication.
Laine is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build with brown hair.
Investigators believe the girl may be somewhere in the Kempsey area.
Anyone with information on Laine's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
