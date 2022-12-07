Port Macquarie News
Column

Fishing expert Kate Shelton shares where the fish are and what's on the way

By Kate Shelton
December 8 2022 - 4:00am
This week's photo is of Jarred Fancett with a great Mulloway, which he caught in the Hastings River this week

On the game fishing front, there are reports from the Gold Coast, Fraser and Moreton Island fisheries that they are having a bumper season on the black marlin. I expect that we are only a few weeks away from seeing a few black marlin further south.

Local News

