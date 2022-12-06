Port Macquarie News

Big tree to little tree: Port Macquarie-Hastings Council moves quickly to save Christmas

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:34pm
Council staff have started the process of changing over the Town Green Christmas Tree. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

"I'm very happy council is changing the tree. It looks ugly."

