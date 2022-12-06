"I'm very happy council is changing the tree. It looks ugly."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has started the changeover of the Christmas tree on Town Green following Monday's confirmation that the trusty artificial tree will be brought out of storage.
This follows the rather deflating lighting of the towering natural pine tree at the Christmas Fair on December 2.
"We've read and heard all of your feedback, and we've taken it all on board," Mayor Peta Pinson said.
"Our original outdoor tree will be installed and working for everyone's enjoyment."
The festive cheer will be restored in the coming days as council staff now work to decorate the artificial tree, which is being installed on Town Green.
A small crane has been brought in to assist council staff working to install the smaller, but hopefully prettier, Christmas tree in time for the holidays.
Locals passing through the CBD on Tuesday morning were eagerly watching the installation.
"We don't know why council thought it was a good idea to put beige plastic balloons up there," resident Lyn Slattery said about the "failed" attempt to decorate the natural pine tree.
"I'm very happy council is changing the tree. It looks ugly."
