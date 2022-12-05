It was just as well Jamie Ferguson didn't let an upset stomach stop him from making an impression at the Hockey NSW Indoor State Titles at Orange.
The Port Macquarie goalkeeper shook off the bug to help the association claim the division two state title in November.
He was then selected in the New South Wales team for the national indoor titles which will be held in Brisbane in January.
And while he didn't have a lot to do in the Central West, it proved to be just one save where dad Graeme saw the selectors making notes.
"He was really sick, but at these tournaments the selectors only really watch the semi-finals and grand final," Mr Ferguson said.
"There was one very good save he made with his feet where I looked across and noticed they were jotting something down on their notepad. If he didn't play, he may not have had the opportunity."
In the six matches at the state titles, the 15-year-old only allowed five goals in which he acknowledged may not have been a good thing.
"I wasn't too confident [of selection] because I didn't have too much work to do [at Orange] because our team was really strong and we dominated div two," he said.
The teenage goalkeeper said his selection in the NSW indoor team will help finetune his skills for the outdoor season.
"It will definitely help me with my reactions and my agility which I can implement in my outdoor game," he said.
There are no real goals - other than to not let too many in - when the under-15 Hockey Australia Indoor Championships start at the Brisbane Sports Entertainment Centre from January 25.
"I've never been into indoor that much so to get this opportunity will be pretty big," Jamie said.
"I want to go and have fun. That's the whole point, to learn some things from some great coaches and enjoy it."
