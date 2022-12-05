Port Macquarie News

Jamie Ferguson selected in NSW under-15 indoor hockey team for national titles in Brisbane

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Ferguson has been selected as goalkeeper for the NSW under-15 indoor hockey side. Picture by Paul Jobber

It was just as well Jamie Ferguson didn't let an upset stomach stop him from making an impression at the Hockey NSW Indoor State Titles at Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.