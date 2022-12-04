Port Macquarie News

Anna Gleeson and Port Macquarie Makos take out 2022 NSW Senior State Cup women's masters division

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three years after Anna Gleeson helped Port Macquarie take out the senior mixed NSW Senior State Cup, she was using her Midas touch to help the association claim another state title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.