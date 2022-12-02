Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing 5-year-old boy.
Mirakye Walker was last seen leaving a home on Friar Close, Port Macquarie, about 7.30am on Wednesday, November 30.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mirakye's welfare due to his age.
He was last seen in the company of two family members with whom he is now believed to be travelling.
They are a 31-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.
When relatives could not locate Mirakye, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced extensive inquiries into his whereabouts.
Mirakye is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 90cm-100cm tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe the boy may be in the Port Macquarie or Grafton areas.
Anyone with information into Mirakye's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
