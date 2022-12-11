Flicking the switch: Is 2023 the year you'll upgrade to an electric vehicle?

The prices of electric vehicles offered to the Australian market remain high but more affordable models are arriving, like this BYD Atto 3. Picture drive.com.au

Story in partnership with Savvy.



Every month in Australia thousands more drivers are making the switch to an electric vehicle, ditching their fuel-driven, soon to be old-school, wheels and starting to count their savings.



In November, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 4,457 of the 95,080 new vehicles sold across the country, double that of the previous month. That were also 429 plug in-hybrids, and 8,529 hybrid vehicles sold.



Full battery EVs still only made up 4.7 per cent of all vehicles sold in the month but with demand skyrocketing numbers are forecast to rise quickly as supply increases. It's predicted that by 2030 around half of all new car sales will be battery electric.



And while Tesla topped the EV charts again with more than 1,805 Tesla Model Y sales, the month saw a strong performance from the newest EV arrival on the block, the more affordable BYD Atto 3.



While many have made the leap to EV ownership, research shows there are thousands of us who are poised and waiting for the right time to make their next car an EV.



Now with the increasing affordability, rising petrol costs, the phasing out of traditional combustion engines, government rebates and increased focus on charging infrastructure, it's not surprising that the switch to EVs is accelerating.



Incentives are on the rise. There's a constantly growing array of cheaper EV loan offers for buyers as finance providers offer discounted rates to appeal to the burgeoning cohort of customers looking at the options to get a car loan for an EV.



More than 20 Australian lenders now offer lower rates for loans on EVs, including discounts of more than one percentage point in some cases.



In November, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation also announced a $20.5 million investment cash injection that will be used to help fund cheaper loans for battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles through Taurus Motor Finance and EV Direct, which represents car maker BYD.

The acceleration in EV charging infrastructure expansion is just one of the added reasons for making the switch to more eco-friendly driving. Picture Shutterstock.

EV incentives and tax cuts have already been in place from state governments, but now the federal government is also unleashing more in its strategy to speed up the uptake.



The NSW government is offering a rebate of $3000 on the first 25,000 new all-electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles sold with a dutiable value under $68,750 (including GST, dealer delivery fees, and accessories and options fitted).

Plus, there's a stamp duty exemption for all new as well as used all-electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles that have a dutiable value up to and including $78,000.

In November, the federal government passed new legislation, which will provide up to $2000 off the purchase price of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as fringe benefits tax (FBT) exemptions that could potentially save buyers up to $30,000.



The discounts apply to EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles that retail below the luxury car tax threshold of $84,916. These are offered in addition to other state and territory incentives.

It's also announced plans to prioritise EVs for government fleet purchasing decisions to both reduce government transport emissions and provide more electric cars to the used market.

And while prices of EVs remain high compared to their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, there's good news on the price horizon for 2023 with the predicted expansion of the 'affordable' electric-car market in Australia.

The race is on for the cheapest electric cars with an exciting group of new models - from China and Europe - due to arrive in showrooms by the middle of next year with price tags between $35,000 and $50,000.

But even while the lower end EVs may not be what you would call budget, the money saved in fuel and maintenance is the big bonus to factor in.



EVs, of course, are significantly cheaper to run, with fuel savings of up to 70 per cent and maintenance savings of around 40 per cent.



And with predictions that parts for ICE vehicles will become increasingly difficult to source as demand falls when vehicles begin to be phased out in countries around the world those costs will only increase.

It all adds up to some potentially big savings to be had by ditching your petrol or diesel vehicle for an eco-friendly EV.

