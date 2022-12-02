End of the day deadline to save the Coastal Premier League

THE future of the Coastal Premier League appears in doubt after clubs in the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football withdrew support.
The competition kicked off in 2020 involving 10 clubs from Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football.
However, due to COVID restrictions and lockdowns, no semi-finals were played in 2020 or 2021.
Two clubs, Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry and Bellingen were added to the CPL this year.
However, the boards of FMNC and North Coast Football had resolved to cut this to 10 for 2023.
Clubs were originally given until Friday, December 2 to nominate for next year.
News that the North Coast clubs wanted to withdraw from the CPL emerged this week, with clubs apparently concerned about the excess travel and costs involved playing in the competition.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher met with his North Coast Football counterpart Wendy Schafer this morning (Friday, December 2) to discuss the matter.
Mr Fletcher wouldn't provide further comment, saying FMNC general manager Bruce Potter would release a statement later today.
Mr Potter said all FMNC clubs have been contacted by email on the matter and given until the end of the day to respond.
This comes at a time when football in Australia is on a high thanks to the heroics of the Socceroos at the World Cup.
