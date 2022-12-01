Port Macquarie News

Lance Fletcher says Mid North Coast football numbers to increase after Socceroos World Cup success at Qatar

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Leckie (left) and Riley McGree (right) hope to inspire the next generation of Australian footballers. Picture by Getty Images

Sometimes sport gives you exactly what you want exactly when you need it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.