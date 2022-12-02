It's been a flurry of stunning gowns and dapper suits this formal season in the Port Macquarie Hastings LGA.
As Year 12 students celebrate the end of their high school years and look ahead towards bright futures, schools across the LGA have worked hard to make sure the graduating cohort have a special evening to commemorate their achievements.
The celebrations began early for St Columba Anglican School students who held a valedictory graduation dinner at Sails by Rydges on Wednesday September 21.
Students dressed their best for the evening with 82 students graduating this year.
Newman Senior Technical College held it's Newman College Graduation and Major Award Ceremony on Friday November 4 at Panthers Auditorium.
120 graduates were presented in front of 44 students, family and friends for the ceremony.
The special night included the principal and school captain's speeches with major awards presented to four special students.
Hastings Secondary College's Port Macquarie and Westport campuses also held their formals at the Panthers Auditorium.
Westport students celebrated on Thursday November 17 while Port Macquarie Campus student's had their special night the following evening.
Wauchope High School student's brought this year's formal season in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA to a close with a magical evening on on Thursday November 17 at the school's outdoor learning area.
The school will see 40 students graduating this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.