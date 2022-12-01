Port Macquarie News

2022 NSW Senior State Cup touch football to be played at Port Macquarie from December 2-4

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:10am, first published December 1 2022 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell and Port Macquarie Touch Association president Wayne Prince. Picture by Paul Jobber

A near-two-year wait for the return of the state's premier senior touch football players to Port Macquarie is just about over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.