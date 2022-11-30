Some delays expected during Kennedy Drive roadwork

It took some motorists a little longer to arrive at their destinations during the peak morning period on Wednesday, November 30 as traffic banked up along Kennedy Drive.
Wednesday marked the start of the Kennedy Drive resurfacing work. The project stretches along a section of the busy Port Macquarie road.
Residents can look forward to an improved road surface when the work is complete.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council advises the road remains open with "go-slow" areas of 40km/h in place.
Motorists should expect some delays and allow extra time to get to their destinations.
The hours of work are between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.
Electronic signs advise motorists of the work.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
