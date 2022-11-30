Four sudden-death wins, including one over an opponent he'd never met before in the final and a NSW champion of champions title safely packed away in his kit bag.
That was what up-and-coming Port Macquarie tennis star Noah Pociask took away from his trip to Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre on November 26 and 27.
The 13-year-old defeated Sydney's Daniel Howard in the tournament decider which allowed him to claim his first-ever high-level regional matchplay tournament victory.
"It gave me an insight into what level I need to be competing at every single time I step onto the court," Noah said.
"Otherwise, if I don't compete at that level, I'm not going to play my best tennis which will disadvantage me."
Noah's four matches on finals day were two sets and if both players won a set each, the match was determined by a super tiebreak which was the first player to 10 points.
"I think it's a pretty good win since it's a high-level tournament and lots of good players compete in it [so] compared to lots of other tournaments, it's a really good one to win," he said.
To qualify for the Sydney round, Noah had to register top eight finishes at lead-up events held in Grafton and Inverell.
Previously, the teenager has qualified for similar events in Sydney which have then been cancelled due to COVID although he has made a number of regional finals.
"I've made it to Inverell and Grafton a couple of times and got in the final but haven't won," he said.
"It's about having a positive mindset when you're on the court and trying to hit as many balls as you can; just focusing every time you step onto the court."
Noah admitted the win was a good learning experience and a reward for his hard work.
"It's probably one of the highest [tournaments] I've played in," he said.
