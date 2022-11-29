Port Macquarie News
Our People

Will Kelly selected in Sydney Swans summer Benchmark program

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Kelly believes his skills are up to the standard required to progress into the Sydney Swans Academy. Picture by Paul Jobber

It's a Thursday morning at 6am when Will Kelly's alarm clock awakens him from his slumber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.