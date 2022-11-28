Port Macquarie News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:24pm
Storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. Picture by The Bureau

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Port Macquarie as a trough and unstable airmass develops.

