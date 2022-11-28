Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Port Macquarie

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Port Macquarie as a trough and unstable airmass develops.
The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) warns locations which may be affected include Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Armidale, Uralla, Barraba and Bendemeer.
The State Emergency Service (SES) advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by The Bureau at 3.15pm.
