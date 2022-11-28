It's the bittersweet Group 3 rugby league accolade that Port City Breakers claimed as being the most consistent club across all junior and senior grades in 2022.
The Breakers have never won the club championship before in their history.
Senior president Geoff Kelly admitted the death of club stalwart Dudley Millard earlier in the season had spurred all grades on in 2022.
They won the first grade premiership while their league tag and under-18s were beaten in their respective grand finals.
Millard was a father-figure to most players at Port City - from the junior grades all the way up to seniors.
"Bittersweet is the right word; he would have been chuffed... absolutely over-the-moon to see that the juniors and the seniors both won the club championship," Kelly said.
"He was so heavily involved with the club and helped the juniors out so much."
Kelly acknowledged club championships didn't come along very often and the Breakers were excited to see all of their grades performing strongly.
"It's very rare you get the senior and junior club have it in the same year," he said.
"We want to congratulate [Breakers junior president] Cassie [Smith] and all their committee on the great job they do.
"It feels that all the work that's been put in by all the people involved for the last 10 or so years... we're building a strong club and it's great to get rewarded for it."
Port City's junior grades also had a very successful season with every eligible team qualifying for the finals series.
Eight of teams qualified for the grand final and five took out the premiership.
