New Port Macquarie Swimming Club coach Pedro Barbosa liked what he saw from the locals at the Swimming NSW North Coast Championships.
There were minimal medals at stake, only qualification times for upcoming NSW state-age and NSW Country Championship events.
But Barbosa walked away from the two-day championships on November 26 and 27 satisfied the building blocks are in place for the Piranhas' return to success.
The club's swimming squad has suffered from not having a coach for a year and a half.
"I'm happy to have some kids make state level [because] that's very important for us," he said.
"They are young kids and they have a lot to improve on, but Port Macquarie has a strong swimming tradition. We've had good teams for so many years and the culture here really helps that."
Barbosa said the swimmers were showing steady improvement after he took the reins in August to end the club's 18-month search for a new coach.
"Some of them have gone better than expected and I'm happy to see that," he said.
"The kids are training from a good base and that will take them to the top level. That's what makes any club strong."
He took over from Cheryl Neville who retired in May 2021 amongst the pandemic which wreaked havoc on community sport.
His first look at the quality of Port Macquarie swimmers came during the October long weekend and the Piranhas have continued to build since then.
"All the community wants to have is a strong team and there is a kind of pressure, but it's good for people to want to do better than to say they don't care."
