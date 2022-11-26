Several new footpaths will be built in Port Macquarie after funding was secured through the government's Get NSW Active program.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said projects totalling $382,000 will make it "easier for people to get from A to B in a way that doesn't always involve getting in the car". "
The projects include:
"Members of our community will soon see these projects come to life and reap the very real benefits of an area that has a strong active transport infrastructure pipeline." Mrs Williams said.
The projects will be delivered by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the funding acknowledges how '"critically important it is to improve accessible footpath links across the community".
