Police release security video of man wanted in relation to Port Central incident

Mid North Coast Police have released security video of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an incident of alleged fraud.
The public appeal relates to the use of a stolen debit card in Port Central on Tuesday, October 11.
Officers have been told a man entered a store in the Port Central Shopping Centre on Horton Street about 2.30pm that day and allegedly used the card.
Police have released images of the man in the hope someone will come forward and help identify him to assist with their inquiries.
Anyone who believes they know this man or has information that can assist investigators, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
