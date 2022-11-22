Port Macquarie News

Police release security video of man wanted in relation to Port Central incident

By Newsroom
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:05pm
Anyone with any information that may assist in identifying this male is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied

Mid North Coast Police have released security video of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an incident of alleged fraud.

