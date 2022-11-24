Port Macquarie News

Your rolling guide to Christmas 2022 events in the Hastings and Camden Haven

By Newsroom
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 4:00am
It's a long way up to hang the lights on Port Macquarie's Christmas tree. Picture by Sue Stephenson and Ruby Pascoe

It's time to get out the Christmas tree and dust off those baubles because the Port Macquarie-Hastings region is ready to flick the switch on the festive season

