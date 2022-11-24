A couple of Internet coaching sessions a week which father Ben had to implement at the pool wasn't exactly how Aisha Jackson had hoped to be introduced to swimming in Port Macquarie.
When she dives into the water at the North Coast Swimming Championships at that same venue on November 26 and 27, however, it will be the furthest thing from the 16-year-old's mind.
The focus will be firmly on recording personal best times which may result in state level qualification early next year. What happened before then isn't important.
The Jackson's moved to the Hastings region last year as they pursued a sea change from the Northern Beaches of Sydney.
"I'm loving it here," Aisha said.
An interest in the sport was born from an early age when Aisha's lifestyle was heavily ocean-based and it was from there swimming became the number one past-time.
"I've been training for two and a half years competitively, but I've just been swimming my whole life just so I'm confident in the water," she said.
As is the case with most teenagers, there is the delicate balance of completing high-school homework with pursuing a career in the sport.
"It's hard to balance everything with 11 sessions a week, but swimming comes first and if I can squeeze in homework after... I'll do that," she said.
"I do nine sessions (a week) in the pool and two gym sessions at home."
A hectic schedule awaits Aisha at the Port Macquarie Olympic Pool as she prepares to compete in 10 different events.
"I've got the 50-metre butterfly and the 50-metre, 100-metre and 200-metre breaststroke along with the 50-metre, 100-metre and 200-metre freestyle.
"I'm in three different relays - freestyle, individual medley and then mixed medley with the boys."
Aisha has already set the bar high for achievements in the sport and is aware nothing comes without hard work.
"I'm trying to aim for state and then nationals next year and then hopefully internationals at some point after that," she said.
