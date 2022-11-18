WHEN Australia Post puts out the call for children to start writing their letters to Santa, you know we're entering the "silly season".
But who of us doesn't have an inner-child child getting a tad excited about this time of year?
There's something about being on the cusp of summer that fills us with anticipation. Maybe it's all that Vitamin D (when it's not raining).
For children and teens it might be the thought of school-free days and time outside enjoying the beach or the bush.
For parents and carers, it's the chance to take a break from school drop-offs and school lunches or to countdown to when the grown-up kids and grandkids return to the nest, even just for a little while.
As much as we might moan about the cost of gifts and Christmas lunches, there's a deep satisfaction in bringing joy to someone we care about.
It's even better when that joy is shared, which is something we can finally do this year (touch wood) with more than our close family.
As a journalist, I have an obligation to deliver the bad news with the good, and the great reads with sometimes not-too-exciting but important-to-know information.
Recently, our uplifting, human-centered stories have been our most successful. These are the ones we read to the end because they make us feel involved and connected. They're like a big hug that dissolves the pressures of the day.
Clearly, it's something you, our readers, want.
The Port News team has thoroughly enjoyed sharing lots of good news this week. In fact, reporter Lisa Tisdell scored an end of week trifecta.
Lisa spoke to Margret Meagher, the woman behind the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail, which won gold at the NSW Tourism Awards.
She also attended the celebration for the history-making soon-to-be-doctors who became the first to complete their entire UNSW medical degree in Port Macquarie. How wonderful to see former MP Rob Oakeshott in that graduating cohort.
And Lisa also shared the story of Willow Rissel who was named an Australian Women's Small Business Champion. Another local inspiration.
As wonderful as all this is, we can't let success block our view of all those doing it tough. We should keep them front of mind.
Charities all deserve our support as they work to ensure this time of year is as happy as can be for those who can't find suitable accommodation, or who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 or natural disasters, or who are struggling to keep their farm or business afloat in the wake of soaring inflation and successive interest rates rises.
Personally, I love that the Toy Runs are back. These are simple acts of goodness to which we can all contribute (plus they make for good pictures). I'm also really excited about producing the Port News Christmas lights tracker (more on that soon),
But support is not just about donating goods and money. It can be ensuring all your Christmas gifts are bought locally, or supporting your local butcher or fruit and vegie shop when it's time to cater for long lunches and over-staying relatives.
Or it could be taking a break from commenting or posting nastiness on social media, because you never know what the person on the receiving end is going through.
After a shocking couple of years, perhaps the best way we can help others is to ask and to listen to their personal stories, and to simply be kind.
Then, collectively, we might just find this is the season for good news.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.