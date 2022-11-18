The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club mean business at the Ocean Thunder Surfboat Series on November 19.
Fresh from their inaugural stint at the elite surf rowers carnival at Dee Why last year, the Quokkas now know what to expect.
Crew member Nikki Stafford admitted they were stronger this year and their heads were screwed on properly.
"Last year we were like deer in headlights because we really had no idea of the enormity of the competition," Stafford said.
"We were a little bit side-tracked with the bright, shiny lights and music blaring and all these big crews and big clubs."
A different mindset has resulted in a focus on whoever is in the boat and nothing else.
"The expectation is when you turn up and you come onto the beach [all the other crews] are here to race, they're serious so our mindset has definitely changed."
"We come in level-headed, we focus on our own crew and our own boat."
Stafford feels a strong result in the first two rounds of the North Coast Surfboat Series at Yamba in early November will have them primed for a strong result in Sydney.
A top three finish hasn't been ruled out.
"I definitely think we are good enough," she said.
Commitment to training has seen them in the water at least three times a week, while the remainder of the crew have travelled from other parts of the Mid North Coast.
"We've got two girls coming up from Old Bar and one coming down from Crescent Head so the amount of travel we do three times a week at least - as well as additional ergs and gym sessions - we're that much more committed," Stafford said.
"We mean business this year, that's for sure."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.