Mid Coast have continued their recruitment drive ahead of the 2023 Herald Women's Premier League season with the signing of Port Macquarie product Courtney Anderson.
The striker was part of the Mid North Coast side which made finals in 2017 however she did not play WPL in 2018 when the club withdrew for a season.
She then joined league heavyweights Merewether when living in Newcastle in 2019 before she returned to the Mid North Coast in 2020. She played for Charlestown last season.
Anderson said the addition of incoming coach Emma Stanbury was the key reason for her decision to head back up the Pacific Highway.
"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but once Emma was on board I thought it would be a great opportunity and it didn't take long for her to persuade me," Anderson said.
It came after Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Budgen had also expressed an interest in Anderson returning home.
The ability to not have to travel as far for games every week helped make up her mind.
"I was sick of travelling to Newcastle every weekend this season so it will be good to have some home games in Taree and not have to travel as far," she said.
The striker will provide some much-needed spark in attack for a Mid Coast side who has struggled to score goals in previous seasons.
They found the back of the net 14 times in 21 matches throughout their entire 2021 campaign while they only scored five goals in 15 games the year before.
"Without sounding like I'm talking myself up, I've got a lot of goal scoring potential and I think I'll be a good up-front player," Anderson said.
"I still want to learn as much as I can and try and score some goals."
Anderson was also excited about the prospect of playing with a youthful side who she feels has plenty of potential.
"I have coached a lot of the younger girls so it will be exciting to play with them and showcase what football on the Mid North Coast has to offer," she said.
"I've always been one of the younger players in the team when I played for Merewether and Charlestown so now I will be one of the more experienced players it will be a good learning opportunity for me."
