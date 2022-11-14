Teens as young as 13 charged over car thefts and property crime

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
More than a dozen people have been arrested as part of a Mid North Coast Police operation targeting property crime, including car theft.
Over 12 people aged between 13 and 46 have been charged with 33 offences including break and enters, drug possession, domestic violence offences, stolen vehicles, domestic violence related breaches, weapons possession and stolen vehicles.
In October, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Kinnereth to investigate recent break and enters and property theft.
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager, Inspector Peter O'Reilly said police will continue to target these offences.
"It is deeply disturbing to see offenders as young as 13 coming under police notice for serious offences," he said.
"People have a right to feel safe in their own homes, and for members of their own community to rob and steal from them is unbelievable.
"We will continue targeting those individuals who want to break the law."
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about offences being committed around the area are urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.