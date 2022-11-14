*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has reopened after parvovirus was successfully contained.
The John Fraser Place facility had been temporarily closed to the public after a confirmed case of parvovirus in a stray dog. The dog unfortunately had to be euthanised.
Every precaution was taken to contain the virus, including a deep clean of the facility.
The closure was another measure to stop the spread of the virus, which attacks dogs' intestines.
There were no other reports of confirmed parvovirus cases and the animal shelter reopened to the public on Monday, November 14.
The animals are well and ready to be adopted again with the opening hours and shelter operations back to normal.
The animal shelter is a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council facility.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
