Port Macquarie now has a community brass band, and you might get a chance to see them as they prepare to play a few Christmas carols around the region.
The Hastings River Brass band is run by musical director Derek Moule, with the band rehearsing at St Joseph's Regional College from 4.30pm to 6pm on Sundays.
Mr Moule is an established piano and brass teacher in Port Macquarie and has extensive experience in many brass bands, both as a player and conductor, including being a co founder of St George Brass band.
Mr Moule has led bands to compete at state and national band championships and has gained a top three ranking on multiple occasions including a state championship first place.
Members of the band combined with St George Brass for performances near Newcastle in September this year. They included performing at Richmond Vale Railway Museum's Family Fun Fest and Fort Scratchley.
These performances also included a tour of Fort Scratchley and a ride on the Steam Train and a tour of the mines at Richmond Vale.
The new band is established on the principle of community involvement with low membership fees. The members encourages all enthusiastic brass players to join the band and have a selection of instruments available for loan to members.
In the coming weeks, members from Hastings River Brass will be playing Christmas carols for various events locally. Next year, there will be further performances in the community and it is hoped to organise another combined band tour.
Members will have the opportunity to represent the band at the National Band Championships in Newcastle at Easter and the State Band Championships held later in the year.
If you would like more information about the band or becoming a member please contact Derek Moule (Musical Director) on 0404 431 022.
