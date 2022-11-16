Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie's new brass band encourages community involvement and enthusiastic players to join

By Newsroom
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:59am, first published November 16 2022 - 3:00pm
Hastings River Brass Band at their first rehearsal. Picture supplied

Port Macquarie now has a community brass band, and you might get a chance to see them as they prepare to play a few Christmas carols around the region.

