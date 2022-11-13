Port Macquarie News

St Peter's Primary School to introduce a horse and dogs as part of new youth wellbeing project

By Newsroom
November 13 2022 - 12:00pm
St Peter's Primary School students Penny Kelemec, Bentley Kernahan, Will Furney, Clara Murphy, Alfred Norman and Molly Pearce with Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and dog Frankie. Picture supplied

