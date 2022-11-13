*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
St Peter's Primary School will be introducing an equine and dogs at the school as part of a new therapy assisted support program after receiving a grant application of $17,633 by the NSW Government.
Port Macquarie Community Pre-school has also been awarded $20,000 under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative to introduce a Community Wellbeing Program.
The program will take an integrated approach to improve mental health and well-being of all the children and the Pre-school.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the local projects will help support recovery and boost resilience for young people in the region following the impacts of natural disasters and COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled to announce support for these projects that will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and the natural disasters," Mrs Williams said.
"Projects like these are great examples of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves.
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative offers large grants between $10,000 and $50,000 and small grants for up to $10,000.
"The large grants fund projects such as community events, peer support groups, cultural connection or partnership programs, while small grants are to enable initiatives like sporting programs and barbecues," Mr Franklin said.
"Our Regional Youth Community Coordinators will help connect young people with the projects that best support their wellbeing and recovery and foster resilience and connection."
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for funding for wellbeing programs, events and resources as part of the initiative.
Applications for both large and smaller grants are open now and close on 31 December, 2022, or when fully allocated.
