Port Macquarie News

Mid North Coast Community College receives funding boost for new ReCommunity Project

By Newsroom
Updated November 12 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Community College will receive $300,000 from the NSW Government to implement a new ReCommunity Project. From left to right: Mid North Coast Community Colleges Jodie Wilson and Sue English with Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.