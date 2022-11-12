*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
The Mid North Coast Community College will share in $4 million from the NSW Government's COVID-19 Community Connection and Wellbeing Program to deliver a community wellbeing program.
Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the group will receive $300,000 to implement the ReCommunity Project which aims to be a catalyst for reengagement and regeneration of communities across the Mid North Coast.
"The project aim is to restore a sense of community togetherness and individual wellbeing through creative activities and events," Mrs Williams said.
"Through events and activities that bring people together, we can kickstart and revive a better sense of connection and social wellbeing locally which took such a hit during COVID-19.
"I'm confident this project will support our community by facilitating a sense of belonging, which research shows is strongly linked to improved mental health outcomes."
Sue English, Community Engagement Manager at Mid North Coast Community College said, "the importance of connectedness and a sense of belonging to the health of our communities cannot be overstated".
"We are incredibly excited to be able to facilitate the ReCommunity Project here on the Mid North Coast," she said.
"We would love to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer to help to bring this program to every corner of the Mid North Coast."
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said research conducted by the NSW Mental Health Commissioner found that 4 out of 10 residents have experienced negative impacts to their life following the pandemic.
"The past few years have been incredibly isolating for many people across our state, and by creating more opportunities for connectedness across NSW communities will play an important role in mitigating this," Mrs Taylor said.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the events and initiatives to be funded through the program range from multicultural courses to youth events.
"Not only will each event and initiative help communities to heal and recover from the ripple effects of COVID-19, but they can also help us build back stronger and more resilient to any future pandemics or disasters," Ms Cooke said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.