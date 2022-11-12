Port Macquarie News

CSU finds habitat restoration program has been effective on the North Coast after Black Summer Bushfires

By Newsroom
November 13 2022 - 4:00am
Hastings Landcare worked to install 190 nest boxes and hollows across 19 properties in the Hastings region as a part of their bushfire recovery works. Picture supplied/file

