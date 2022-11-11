Port Macquarie News

More flood recovery support officers assigned to Mid North Coast and North Coast farmers

By Newsroom
November 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.