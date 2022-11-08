*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
The unique social event held over the weekend was organised by Headspace Port Macquarie and community group 'Out Loud & Proud' for the young LGBTQI+ community to meet other likeminded people and be themselves
With it's Halloween and Rocky Horror Picture theme, LGBTQI+ youth aged between twelve and eighteen were able to celebrate the night with their friends at the Rydges Port Macquarie.
Headspace Port Macquarie community engagement coordinator Julie Jamieson said that there was nothing like this in regional NSW.
"It's so important for our youth to feel safe, included and to be accepted," she said.
"Approximately 35% of young people that present at headspace identify as LGBTQIA+.
"They are twice as likely to have mental health issues because of the discrimination, fear and anxiety they face."
Father of one of the prom attendees Paul Bishop said it was tremendously important to have a safe space for teens to gather socially.
"Many youth don't have the supportive network to confidently be themselves 24/7," he said.
"[My child and I] were all excitingly counting down the days until the event, and it was great as a parent to see them so happy."
The event had been met with a mostly positive response however a small group gather outside the venue attempted to protest against the prom.
A protestor held a sign that said 'Stop sexualizing our children!' while another branded a fake sword and shield.
Police were notified by attendees of the prom about protestors intimidating young people outside of the premises.
Officers were able to speak to the small group and move them along shortly.
"The kids all had a fabulous time, and not many visitors actually got to see the protesters, as they weren't there very long," said Mr Bishop
"I spoke with a couple of parents later who were completely unaware of the protesters, so it was probably a good thing that most of the kids were oblivious."
Mrs Jamieson said that the protest didn't have any impact on the event.
"If anything, it created a positive community response which is empowering for our youth," she said.
"90% of the attendees who gave feedback reported that they experienced an improved mood from attending Queer Prom.
It's very heart warming to hear we are making a difference."
The event featured a range of entertainment including a drag performance by Enigma, a live DJ set from Mel & Dandy, hair and makeup demonstration by Andy Pandy Hair Candy and Work of Artistry as well as an interactive photo booth and prizes.
After the success of this year's event, Mrs Jamieson has confirmed plans for another Queer Prom next year.
"Having sold out 2 weeks prior, there's definitely a want from the young people," she said.
"There are also no other night time events in our area, so we are glad it was success and look forward to running more like this."
