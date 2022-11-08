Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie's LGBTQIA+ community shakes off protest outside first Queer Prom

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 8 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Queer Prom had a Halloween and Rocky Horror Picture Show theme. Picture supplied/headspace Port Macquarie

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.