*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Port Macquarie's first Queer Prom has allowed likeminded people to "be themselves" according to organiser, headspace.
A handful of protestors greeted attendees as they arrived at the event, but their actions failed to dampen spirits.
The unique social event for the young LGBTQI+ community was organised by headspace Port Macquarie and community group "Out Loud & Proud".
With it's Halloween and Rocky Horror Picture theme, LGBTQIA+ youth aged between 12 and 18 were able to celebrate with friends at Rydges Port Macquarie.
Headspace Port Macquarie community engagement coordinator Julie Jamieson said that there was nothing like this in regional NSW.
"It's so important for our youth to feel safe, included and to be accepted," she said.
"Approximately 35 per cent of young people that present at headspace identify as LGBTQIA+.
"They are twice as likely to have mental health issues because of the discrimination, fear and anxiety they face."
Father of one of the prom attendees Paul Bishop, said it was tremendously important to have a safe space for teens to gather socially.
"Many youth don't have the supportive network to confidently be themselves 24/7," he said.
"[My child and I] were excitingly counting down the days until the event, and it was great as a parent to see them so happy."
The event had been met with a mostly positive response, however a small group gathered outside the venue in protest.
One held a sign that read "Stop sexualizing our children!" while another branded a fake sword and shield.
Police were notified with officers speaking to thr group to move them along.
"The kids all had a fabulous time, and not many visitors actually got to see the protesters, as they weren't there very long," Mr Bishop said.
"I spoke with a couple of parents later who were completely unaware of the protesters, so it was probably a good thing that most of the kids were oblivious."
Mrs Jamieson said that the protest did not have any impact on the event.
"If anything, it created a positive community response which is empowering for our youth," she said.
"Ninety per cent of the attendees who gave feedback reported that they experienced an improved mood from attending Queer Prom.
"It's very heart warming to hear we are making a difference."
The event featured a range of entertainment including a drag performance by Enigma, a live DJ set from Mel & Dandy, hair and makeup demonstration by Andy Pandy Hair Candy and Work of Artistry as well as an interactive photo booth and prizes.
After the success of this year's event, Mrs Jamieson has confirmed plans for another Queer Prom next year.
"Having sold out two weeks prior, there's definitely a want from the young people," she said.
"There are also no other nighttime events in our area, so we are glad it was success and look forward to running more like this."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.