Transport for NSW has released the community's response to the planned upgrade of the Port Macquarie breakwall.
It has also confirmed that some aspects of the project have been changed as a result of that feedback.
"Transport for NSW recognises the importance of this maritime infrastructure asset and has carefully considered all feedback received, provided responses in the submissions report and has changed the project in response to some of the concerns," it says in a statement on the project website.
"The number of submissions reinforces that the Port Macquarie breakwall is an iconic and loved treasure for the community."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said there was an "overwhelming" community response with more than 500 submissions received and reviewed.
The project's landscaping plan is also available.
It includes the removal of 29 trees. These are to be replaced with 43 mature pine trees and 6000 native shrubs and groundcover.
Transport for NSW is proposing to widen the footpath along the southern breakwall to five metres, to improve user safety and to meet recreational path guidelines.
"This path, the second most popular of its kind in NSW, is used by walkers, runners, cyclists, people with prams, skateboarders, mobility scooters or wheelchairs as well as those sitting and fishing from the path," Mrs Williams said.
"There will be no change to the footprint, profile or extent of the breakwall head as a result of this project and detailed investigations have found there will be 'no discernible change' to the local area's waves, tides or currents as a result of the upgrade."
The breakwall was built in 1939 with the last major maintenance work carried out on the breakwall head in 2014.
The report is now available on the Transport for NSW website.
