The community can look forward to a purpose-built PCYC in Port Macquarie by the end of 2023.
Residents will start to see the progressive build of the Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) at Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus in Owen Street.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus captain Samuel Reniers turned the first sod for the new shared-use facility on Monday, November 7.
PCYC NSW chief executive officer Dominic Teakle said the Port Macquarie PCYC project was an interwoven partnership.
Mr Teakle said the project would provide a first-class modern sport and recreation facility, first and foremost.
"It gives young people, in particular, a place to belong," he said.
The centre will be used by the school and the wider community.
Mr Teakle said the PCYC programs and activities were proven to make a life-changing difference to young people.
Mrs Williams said the Port Macquarie community had been without a PCYC for well over a decade. The closest PCYC centres are located at Kempsey and Taree.
She said the PCYC would be an incredible asset and there would be so many beneficiaries including families.
"It is a changing community and I think we have to respond by ensuring we have the right services to match their needs," Mrs Williams said.
The sport, recreation and community facility will be the PCYC's 67th club and the first on existing school grounds.
The shared-use PCYC will feature two multi-purpose sports courts, gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms and other community spaces. It will also be home to the Clontarf Academy.
Hastings Secondary College deputy principal Geoff Duck said the PCYC centre would benefit all of the students at the school.
He said the school community was really excited about the project.
"It's going to be a fantastic facility that will benefit the students in so many ways and the carry over benefits to the whole Port Macquarie community are super exciting," Mr Duck said.
Construction company AW Edwards will build the PCYC centre.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
