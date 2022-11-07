*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up now for your free news headlines.
A $30 million upgrade is planned at Port Macquarie Private Hospital as stage one of a two-part expansion.
A new operating theatre, on-site radiology services, new medical consulting suites and an on-site pharmacy dispensary are included in the stage one plans.
Ramsay Health Care operates Port Macquarie Private Hospital.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital CEO Connie Porter said the significant upgrade would allow the hospital to meet the needs of the growing community.
A development application for the work is before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Stage one is part of a bigger picture plan into the future. The master plan allows for significant construction in coming years including multiple new theatres, a higher acuity unit and multiple new wards.
"Stage one includes the first new operating theatre, which will take us to a total of seven theatres and allow us to extend our existing surgical offerings," Ms Porter said.
"Patients can then stay in modern, comfortable accommodations with the upgrade of 12 of our patient rooms and bathrooms.
"Also as part of this stage, we will be establishing on-site radiology and pharmacy dispensary services, as well as offering medical consulting suites on-site for local specialists means our patients can access even more of their health care needs in one place."
Stage one will also include a new centralised sterilising area to accommodate the growing facility and upgrades to building facade, reception, administration and cafe areas.
Development of stage one will start in February 2023, subject to approvals, and is due to be completed in early 2024. The stage two timing will be determined based on demand.
The development application for the private hospital's alterations and additions is on exhibition through the council.
A statement of environmental effects, by Think Planners, forms part of the development application.
The documentation said the design of the proposed development incorporates contemporary architectural aesthetics with a range of high quality materials and finishes that seeks to articulate the development and provide a positive contribution to the streetscape.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital, built in 1979, has been extended and altered over the years. The hospital currently has 72 beds and six operating theatres.
An expanded rehabilitation unit, complete with hydrotherapy pool and gym, opened in 2014, and two new operating theatres were added in 2015.
